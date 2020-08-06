COVID-19 update 8/06/20



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report showed 32 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Wednesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,470. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 157. Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Thursday.

Local updates: Provincetown 1 active case, Barnstable 21 new cases between July 27th and August 6th. Falmouth 6 cases between July 28th and August 3rd.