COVID-19 update 8/10/20



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH update showed 5 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,519. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 158. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – none.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Local updates: Provincetown no active cases. Barnstable 9 new cases between August 6th and 10th. Falmouth 6 new cases between July 30th and August 6th.