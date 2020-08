CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Monday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,529. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 158. One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization: None.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Tuesday.