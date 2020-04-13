COVID-19 update: Active cases slowing?, wonderful mystery in Provincetown



CAPE COD – The latest Mass DPH report showed only 1 additional active case of COVID-19 in Barnstable County for a total of 502. A hopeful sign or an abnormality? Only time will tell. There were 80 more deaths reported statewide bringing the total 844. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County. The victim was a woman in her 90s. Her hospitalization and preexisting condition status was unknown. 17 people have died from COVID-19 on Cape Cod.

In Provincetown, there is a wonderful mystery. On Saturday morning, senior shoppers at the Stop and Shop were overwhelmed to find someone had paid for their groceries. The unknown person reportedly purchased $5,000 in gift cards to cover the expenses.