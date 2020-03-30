COVID-19 update: First positive case in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET -Town officials were notified today of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Wellfleet. In compliance with Health Information Privacy laws, identifying information on this individual will not be released. Close contacts of the individual are being contacted and directed to self-isolate.

As community spread of COVID-19 increases across the region, it was inevitable that a community member would be affected. As testing capabilities increase, it is likely that additional cases will be identified in Wellfleet.

Staying home will greatly reduce your risk of becoming ill. If you must go out town officials are urging everyone to take the recommended steps of social distancing, limiting exposure to others, frequent handwashing, and proper respiratory etiquette to limit the spread of the virus.

Residents and visitors should visit the following sites for accurate, updated information:

1. https://www.wellfleet-ma.gov/home/covid-19-information

2. https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease2019-covid-19

3. https://www.cdc.gov/

A further source of information is the Massachusetts’s 2-1-1 system (dial 211, #Call2Talk, or www.mass211.org) a free, confidential, multi-lingual source for information and referral to local resources.

Any person who is experiencing symptoms such as a fever, and cough or difficulty breathing is encouraged to self-isolate and call your healthcare provider for medical advice. All persons are urged to maintain social distancing (6 feet from other persons) whenever possible and to wash hands, utilize alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and practice proper respiratory etiquette. High risk individuals, including older adults, those with underlying medical conditions (heart or lung disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, weakened immune system, anyone who is pregnant) are urged to avoid gatherings.

Editor’s note: Check back to this article later this afternoon for the daily report on COVID-19. CWN will post bulletins at once.