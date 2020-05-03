You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update: State death toll passes 4,000

COVID-19 update: State death toll passes 4,000

May 3, 2020


CAPE COD – Sunday’s Mass DPH dashboard report showed 158 new deaths in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report. 4,004 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the today on Cape Cod to 47. There are 946 active cases in Barnstable County up from 937 in yesterday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH dashboard report.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 