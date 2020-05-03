CAPE COD – Sunday’s Mass DPH dashboard report showed 158 new deaths in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report. 4,004 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the today on Cape Cod to 47. There are 946 active cases in Barnstable County up from 937 in yesterday’s report.
COVID-19 update: State death toll passes 4,000
May 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
