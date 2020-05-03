COVID-19 update: State death toll passes 4,000



CAPE COD – Sunday’s Mass DPH dashboard report showed 158 new deaths in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report. 4,004 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the today on Cape Cod to 47. There are 946 active cases in Barnstable County up from 937 in yesterday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH dashboard report.