COVID-19 update 4/15/20: State death toll tops 1100; commentary-is the light at end of tunnel getting closer?



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH reported 151 new deaths in today’s report bringing the state total to 1,108. One of those deaths was from Barnstable County, a male in his 80s whose hospitalization and preexisting condition status was unknown. 18 people have died from COVID-19 on Cape Cod. There are nearly 30,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. 530 of those are in Barnstable County.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 1 active case. Barnstable reports 99 active cases up from 93 yesterday, Falmouth is holding steady with 100 active cases.

There are reports the field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod may be ready to open on Monday. You should NOT go to the base at this time! We will be monitoring for official updates on this matter.

by Tim Caldwell/CWN

Commentary: A while back I wrote about looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. Now, I can see the light but it is hard to tell if its getting closer. As we go through this “Groundhog Day” routine where each day seems like a replay of the last, It sorta seems like the light is there but the tunnel just keeps going on. The officials say we are at or almost at the apex but the latest numbers though somewhat encouraging are not enough to really predict where we are at. My biggest fear is opening up the country too soon only to have the virus resurge. We must hold steady and even when we start to open up, social or physical distancing is going to be the normal for some time I suspect.

In the meantime, the death toll continues to mount. Our thoughts are with Boston Police who are mourning the death of one of their officers from COVID-19. Officer Jose V. Fontanez was a 29 year veteran of the force who worked out of the Jamaica Plain district.

Bernie Rubin-maybe out a household name-but you know him from the entertaining commercials he made with his wife Phyl for their self named furniture stores. There is a Bernie and Phyl’s store in Hyannis. Bernie Rubin was 80-years-old. t.c.