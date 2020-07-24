COVID-19 update: Statement from Provincetown officials; Pop up testing announced after Chatham party incident



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH report is delayed and will be posted as soon as available.

Local updates: Provincetown reports 1 active case and town officials have issued a special statement:

Friday, July 24, 2020

Joint Statement from Morgan Clark, Provincetown Health Director and Steve Katsurinis, Board of Health Chair, Regarding COVID-19 Reporting and Safety Procedures;

Yesterday we answered numerous calls to the Health Department regarding rumors about new COVID-19 cases. Understandably, people are concerned, so we want to take time to address some of the questions being asked and to also remind people of the role of the Health Department and the Board of Health during this pandemic.

Throughout this pandemic, many rumors have circulated through the Provincetown Community on the number and identity of COVID-19 cases. Due to patient privacy laws and state reporting protocols, the Health Department cannot comment on rumors. The privacy laws ensure confidentiality in a public health crisis, so people feel safe in coming forward to get tested. And when people are tested, it helps prevent the spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19.

If a positive case is reported, the only accurate place to get information on the number of COVID -19 cases, both active and recovered, is from the Provincetown town website COVID-19 page and is highlighted in a blue box graphic. This COVID-19 case information is updated when there is a change in the number of cases, and these are the numbers you can trust.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 who works in town, but does not live here, their COVID-19 information will be reported in the town they live and not included in Provincetown case information. And, any contact tracing that involves someone who works in Provincetown, but lives elsewhere will follow that person anywhere they have worked and had social interactions. This same contact tracing procedure will be followed if day trippers and other visitors to Provincetown test positive.

We are very pleased that in the last few months, we have not had many positive cases. We also anticipated that as the summer season arrived, there was potential for people testing positive for COVID-19. In preparing for the summer season, both the Health Department and the Board of Health made plans to be able to handle a large number of positive cases, if needed, and also monitor key variables to check stresses on our infrastructure.

We recently joined forces with the business community and Outer Cape Health Services to offer free testing for asymptomatic hospitality and retail employees. We will continue working on ways to expand testing availability.

Each person who contracts the virus presents a unique case. The contact tracing process explores each interaction the person had to understand the length and frequency of each contact to determine the risk and likelihood for transmission. The Health Department and the Board of Health work with public health nurses, who conduct contract tracing for the town, to ensure that the safest protocols are in place to prevent the potential increase of COVID-19 cases.

Our mission is to make sure that employees, employers, and the public are healthy.

Here’s what you need to know:

• Massachusetts COVID-19 public health guidelines call for restaurants to close for at least 24 hours and to disinfect and deep clean their space in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines after a staff member, patron or vendor tests positive for COVID-19.

• Public health nurses will contact anyone that might have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive. Contract tracing occurs with every positive case in Massachusetts and any patrons considered at risk will be contacted as many businesses keep records for contact tracing purposes.

• It is important to note that there have been no reported cases of anyone contracting COVID-19 from food.

• Co-workers are not necessarily in close contact with each other. Public health nurses will figure out who needs to be tested in their investigation. If any co-worker presents symptoms, they need to isolate immediately.

• Speculation about any business impacted is counter-productive – if a business closes down temporarily – it is the right thing to do and once it re-opens, it will be the cleanest place in town.

• We recommend that patrons of businesses where there may be cases on staff should continue to keep themselves safe by washing hands for at least 20 seconds in hot water, wearing masks, and social distancing.

• We are extremely fortunate as a town to have very proactive and cooperative business owners that care for their employees and work closely with the Board of Health and the Health Department to protect their employees and the public.

Barnstable reports 6 new cases between July 13th and July 20th.

Falmouth reports 13 new cases between July 20th and July 24th. Falmouth further reports that there were 18 confirmed cases during the 14-day period from July 10 – July 24, 2020. 11 of those 18 confirmed Falmouth cases are located in a long term care facility.

In other news, officials in Chatham are advising residents and individuals who attended the July 12th party in Chatham that The Barnstable County Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing to any individual attending the party or any individual in contact with folks attending this party.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Register by:

Calling the Chatham Health Division: 508-945-5165

You must register by today (Friday 7/24 from 8am – 4pm) OR tomorrow (Saturday 7/25 from 10am to 2pm).

Please help slow the spread and practice social distancing.