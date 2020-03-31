You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update: Yarmouth officer tests positive for virus, posts candid video

COVID-19 update: Yarmouth officer tests positive for virus, posts candid video

March 31, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Officer Nicholas Giammarco has revealed he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson says Giammarco had not been on patrol recently and there is no threat to other officers or the public. In a candid video posted on his Facebook page, Giammarco describes how despite his best efforts he still caught the disease and pleads for people to heed advice and STAY HOME:

