COVID-19 update: Yarmouth officer tests positive for virus, posts candid video

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Officer Nicholas Giammarco has revealed he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson says Giammarco had not been on patrol recently and there is no threat to other officers or the public. In a candid video posted on his Facebook page, Giammarco describes how despite his best efforts he still caught the disease and pleads for people to heed advice and STAY HOME:



Check back to this article this afternoon for the daily report with updated information.