BOURNE – A traffic crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge headed off Cape added to delays for people leaving Cape Cod. The crash happened about 1 PM westbound before the bridge on Route 6. No serious injuries were reported.
Crash at base of Sagamore Bridge adds to traffic delays leaving Cape
May 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
