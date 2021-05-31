You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash at base of Sagamore Bridge adds to traffic delays leaving Cape

Crash at base of Sagamore Bridge adds to traffic delays leaving Cape

May 31, 2021


BOURNE – A traffic crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge headed off Cape added to delays for people leaving Cape Cod. The crash happened about 1 PM westbound before the bridge on Route 6. No serious injuries were reported.

