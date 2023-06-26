BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge caused traffic delays for a time. The crash happened at the merge of Route 6A just before the bridge headed off-Cape about 4:15 PM Monday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash at base of Sagamore Bridge causes delays
June 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
