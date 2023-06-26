You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash at base of Sagamore Bridge causes delays

June 26, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash at the base of the Sagamore Bridge caused traffic delays for a time. The crash happened at the merge of Route 6A just before the bridge headed off-Cape about 4:15 PM Monday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

