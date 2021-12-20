You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash at Orleans/Eastham rotary slows traffic

December 20, 2021

ORLEANS/EASTHAM – Rescuers from Orleans and Eastham responded to the rotary on Route 6 about 4 PM for a three vehicle crash. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked and one of the vehicles was towed. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

