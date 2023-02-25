You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash blocks traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

February 24, 2023

SANDWICH – A vehicle crash blocked traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich about 9:15 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound near Exit 59 (Route 130). EMTs were called to evaluate one person. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

