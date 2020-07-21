You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash briefly closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich

HARWICH – A single-vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 6 westbound in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened about 3:45 PM between exits 9 and 10. Two people were evaluated with one taken to Cape Cod Hospital. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Residual delays were likely in the area.

