HARWICH – A single-vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 6 westbound in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened about 3:45 PM between exits 9 and 10. Two people were evaluated with one taken to Cape Cod Hospital. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Residual delays were likely in the area.
Crash briefly closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich
July 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
