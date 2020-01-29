FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned against a house in Falmouth. It happened about 10:45 PM Tuesday at 179 Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The driver was not seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Crash causes car to rollover against a house in Falmouth
January 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
