You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes car to rollover against a house in Falmouth

Crash causes car to rollover against a house in Falmouth

January 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned against a house in Falmouth. It happened about 10:45 PM Tuesday at 179 Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The driver was not seriously injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 