HYANNIS– A traffic crash caused delays for the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime aftet 4:30 PM Tuesday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Toyota dealership. Two ambulances were called to the scene but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Batnstable Police.
Crash causes delays along Route 132 in Hyannis
January 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
