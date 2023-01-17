You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays along Route 132 in Hyannis

Crash causes delays along Route 132 in Hyannis

January 17, 2023

HYANNIS– A traffic crash caused delays for the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime aftet 4:30 PM Tuesday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Toyota dealership. Two ambulances were called to the scene but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Batnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 