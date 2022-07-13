You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays along Route 6 in Eastham

Crash causes delays along Route 6 in Eastham

July 13, 2022

EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused delays along Route 6 in Eastham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 at Oak Road around 9:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. At least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

