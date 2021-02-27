EASTHAM – Traffic delays were reported after a crash in Eastham just before 3:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eagle Wing Motel. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham
February 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits Stepping Down
- AP: Could Pandemic Further Erode the New England Town Meeting?
- US Advisers Endorse Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine From J&J
- Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson
- Sunday Journal – County Administrator Jack Yunits Jr.
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony
- House to Vote on Virus Bill; Arbiter Says Wage Hike a No-Go
- Baker Grilled by Lawmakers on COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
- $3.8 Million in State Grants Announced for Waterfront Projects
- United Way Issues Grants to Boost Local Food Security
- Progress Reported in Nursing Home Vaccine Rollout
- Mass Vaccination Site Coming to Cape Cod Community College
- Cape Cod Commission Continues COVID Recovery Workshop Series