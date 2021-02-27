You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Eastham

February 27, 2021

EASTHAM – Traffic delays were reported after a crash in Eastham just before 3:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Eagle Wing Motel. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

