Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich

November 22, 2022

HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

