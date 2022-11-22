HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
November 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
