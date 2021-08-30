You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Yarmouth

August 30, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters came upon the scene of a traffic crash on Route 6 westbound before exit 75 (old exit 8) sometime after 11:30 AM Monday. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

