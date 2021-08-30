YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters came upon the scene of a traffic crash on Route 6 westbound before exit 75 (old exit 8) sometime after 11:30 AM Monday. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police will investigate the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Yarmouth
August 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Commission Announces $149,868 in Grant Funds
- Cape Cod Real Estate Market May be Cooling Off
- Hyannis Rotary Club Raising Money For Disaster Relief In Haiti
- Cape Cod Canal Day to be held on September 18
- Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M in Grants
- “Art For Good” Fundraiser To Be Held On Saturday
- Community Health Center To Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Chatham Officials Address Drinking Water Concerns
- AAA Issues “Miles-to-Empty” Warning
- Mashpee Planning Board Reviewing Planned Supermarket Development
- CARE for the Cape & Islands Day To Be Held In October
- Mashpee Selectmen Discuss Santuit Pond Concerns
- Wellfleet Board of Health Amends COVID Rules