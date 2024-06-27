You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound in Harwich

June 27, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route westbound in Harwich. The rear-end type collision happened westbound between Route 137 and Route 124 about 3:30 PM Thursday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 4 PM.

