SANDWICH – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays for the evening commute along Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened westbound near Exit 59 (Route 130). No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound near Route 130
April 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
