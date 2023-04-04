You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6 westbound near Route 130

April 4, 2023

SANDWICH – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays for the evening commute along Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened westbound near Exit 59 (Route 130). No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

