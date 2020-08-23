You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6A in Brewster

Crash causes delays on Route 6A in Brewster

August 22, 2020

BREWSTER – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Brewster sometime after 9:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Alden Drive. Traffic on Route 6A was backed up. Brewster Police are investigating the crash.

