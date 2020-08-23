BREWSTER – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Brewster sometime after 9:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Alden Drive. Traffic on Route 6A was backed up. Brewster Police are investigating the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6A in Brewster
August 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
