BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne during the evening commute. The collision happened about 5:30 PM at Nightingale Pond Road. No serious injuries were reported but lanes were closed to allow for debris removal. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne
February 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
