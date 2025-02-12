You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

February 12, 2025

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne during the evening commute. The collision happened about 5:30 PM at Nightingale Pond Road. No serious injuries were reported but lanes were closed to allow for debris removal. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 