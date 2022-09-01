You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line

Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line

September 1, 2022

DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

