DENNIS – A traffic crash was causing heavy delays for the afternoon commute. The crash was reported about 5:30 PM Thursday on Route 6 EB in Dennis at the Harwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 at Dennis/Harwich town line
September 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
