Crash causes heavy delays along Route 6 in Eastham



EASTHAM – Eastham Police and Fire were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 6, in front of the Fairway Restaurant shortly before 8:30 AM Saturday morning. Although there are no major injuries reported from the crash, a significant portion of Route 6 is blocked by vehicles and debris. Because of this, southbound (westbound) Route 6 traffic is being diverted onto old County Road. Traffic can detour from Old County Road, to Massasoit Road, and back onto Route 6. It is unknown how long Route 6 will be closed at this time.