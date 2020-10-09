Crash causes heavy delays on Route 6 in Harwich





HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash caused heavy delays on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened westbound past exit 10 about 10:30 AM Friday. Westbound traffic was at a standstill while eastbound was heavily backed up. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Several others were evaluated at the scene. State Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN