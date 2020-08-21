WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 PM Friday caused heavy traffic delays. The rear-end crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 5 and 6. Three people were evaluated by paramedics. Only the right lane was getting past the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash causes heavy traffic delays on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable
August 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
