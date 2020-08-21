You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes heavy traffic delays on Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

August 21, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 PM Friday caused heavy traffic delays. The rear-end crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 5 and 6. Three people were evaluated by paramedics. Only the right lane was getting past the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

