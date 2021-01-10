You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes large power outage in Chatham.

Crash causes large power outage in Chatham.

January 10, 2021


CHATHAM – A car vs pole crash in Chatham knocked out power to nearly 5,000 Eversource customers. The crash happened sometime after 10 AM Sunday at the intersection of Sam Ryder Road and Old Queen Anne Road. Two people in the Toyota Camry were evaluated after the crash. Arcing wires started a fire on the pole. Eversource was able to restore most service shortly before noon. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by Nelson, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

