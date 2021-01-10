CHATHAM – A car vs pole crash in Chatham knocked out power to nearly 5,000 Eversource customers. The crash happened sometime after 10 AM Sunday at the intersection of Sam Ryder Road and Old Queen Anne Road. Two people in the Toyota Camry were evaluated after the crash. Arcing wires started a fire on the pole. Eversource was able to restore most service shortly before noon. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo by Nelson, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Crash causes large power outage in Chatham.
January 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Preparing New Guide
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Names New VP of Engagement
- Massachusetts Coastal Coalition To Hold Annual Meeting
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center to Hold Mindfulness Event
- Twitter Bans Trump, Citing Risk of Violent Incitement
- Baker Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program for Schools
- Museum of Art to Host Ana Glig Show in January
- Outer Cape Bank Helping Businesses Navigate COVID Assistance
- Cleanup Continues for Contaminated New Bedford Harbor
- Democrats Plan Lightning Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
- Baker Extends Gathering and Capacity Restrictions
- Rescue League Says Pet Adoption Can Help with 2021 Resolutions
- Mass. Legislature Passes Landmark Climate Bill