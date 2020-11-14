You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crashes causes major delays in Bourne

Crashes causes major delays in Bourne

November 14, 2020

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused major delays on Sandwich Road at the Mid-Cape Connector. Two vehicles collided. One of the vehicles was towing a trailer with a cooker on it. The trailer rolled over and caught fire. Crews were working to put that fire out and dealing with a large debris field. No injuries were reported.

Then about 6 PM, a crash was reported on Main Street at the West Rotary. Mutual aid ambulances from Wareham and Plymouth responded to evaluate occupants. Traffic was heavily backed up in this area as well. Both crashes are under investigation by Bourne Police.

