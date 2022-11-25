HYANNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) near Camp Street on the Yarmouth town line sometime after 2:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported. A Toyota 4Runner and a Toyota Corolla appeared to have collided head-on. The Corolla had heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Heavy shopping traffic on the main artery into Hyannis was backed up until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash causes major delays on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street)
November 25, 2022
