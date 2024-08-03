BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays in Bourne. The collision happened after 7:30 PM Saturday on Route 6 eastbound before the Sandwich town line. No injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up until one of the vehicles could be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes traffic backup on Route 6 in Bourne
August 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
