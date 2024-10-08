You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic delays at busy Hyannis intersection

Crash causes traffic delays at busy Hyannis intersection

October 8, 2024

HYANNIS – A traffic crash caused delays at a busy Hyannis intersection Tuesday morning. The collision happened just after 9 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Bearse’s Way. EMTs were checking the extent of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

