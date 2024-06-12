EASTHAM – A motor vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in Eastham. The collision happened about 10:30 AM Wednesday on State Highway (Route 6) at Oak Road just north of the Brackett Road lights. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes traffic slowdowns in Eastham
June 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
