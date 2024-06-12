You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic slowdowns in Eastham

Crash causes traffic slowdowns in Eastham

June 12, 2024

EASTHAM – A motor vehicle crash caused traffic slowdowns in Eastham. The collision happened about 10:30 AM Wednesday on State Highway (Route 6) at Oak Road just north of the Brackett Road lights. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 