Crash causes vehicle to strike Mashpee business

Crash causes vehicle to strike Mashpee business

November 13, 2021


MASHPEE – A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked vehicle in the Mashpee Commons sometime after 10 AM. The vehicle then reportedly struck the front of the Unique Boutique at 22 North Street in the Commons. The driver was evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

