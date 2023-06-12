You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causing delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Crash causing delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

June 12, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash involving a box truck and a car was causing delays for the evening commute in Bourne. The crash happened about 4:30 PM on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Edge Hill Road. Two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne and Mass State Police were on scene investigating the crash.

