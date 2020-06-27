YARMOUTH – Saturday afternoon around 2 PM, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Old Main Street in South Yarmouth. A Jeep Cherokee and a Honda Civic collided, sending one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Three other people were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The crash caused major traffic backups with Route 28 closed in both directions including the Bass River bridge Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Updated: Crash closes Bass River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth at Dennis line
June 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Parking and Visitors Services Adding New Features
- More Than 29,000 State Residents Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week
- Barnstable County Health Officials Encouraged By COVID-19 Trends
- Cape Symphony and Conservatory Members Form Team to Run in Falmouth Road Race
- TD Bank Summer Concert Series Transitioning to Online Format
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Launches Shark Run Challenge
- State Approves $1.1 Billion Supplemental Budget for COVID-19 Response
- Baker-Polito Administration Unveils COVID-19 Economic Recovery Package
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Symphony
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Focusing on Early Education and Child Care
- Cape Cod Commission Seeking Proposals For Recovery and Resiliency Projects