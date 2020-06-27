Updated: Crash closes Bass River Bridge on Route 28 in Yarmouth at Dennis line



YARMOUTH – Saturday afternoon around 2 PM, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Old Main Street in South Yarmouth. A Jeep Cherokee and a Honda Civic collided, sending one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Three other people were treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. The crash caused major traffic backups with Route 28 closed in both directions including the Bass River bridge Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN