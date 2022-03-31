You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis

Crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis

March 31, 2022



HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed Camp Street, a heavily used route to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime around 4 PM Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cedar Street. A pickup truck and two SUVs were involved. At least two ambulances were called to the scene to transport victims to the hospital. Motorists were urged to see alternate routes such as Willow Street/Yarmouth Road to get to the hospital. The road reopened about 5 PM.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 