HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed Camp Street, a heavily used route to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime around 4 PM Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cedar Street. A pickup truck and two SUVs were involved. At least two ambulances were called to the scene to transport victims to the hospital. Motorists were urged to see alternate routes such as Willow Street/Yarmouth Road to get to the hospital. The road reopened about 5 PM.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash closes Camp Street in Hyannis
March 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
