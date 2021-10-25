Crash closes Route 6 between exit 89 and the rotary in Orleans





ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 6 between exit 89 and the Eastham Rotary. State and local police were responding to multiple reports of a vehicle operating erratically just before the crash which occurred by the Cape Cod Rail Trail overpass. The alleged erratically operated Black Mercedes station wagon collided head-on with a large Capeway Towing flatbed wrecker, Everyone was able to get out of their vehicles, however both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Police reportedly took the suspected erratic driver into custody. The investigation is continuing. The road was closed for some time while a large fuel spill from the wrecker involved in the crash was mitigated.

CWN will bring you further details as they become available.