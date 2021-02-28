You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes Sagamore Bridge

Crash closes Sagamore Bridge

February 27, 2021

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge temporarily closed the Bridge for a time around 10 PM Saturday evening. No injuries were reported in the multi-vehicle crash. Officials had to clean up an oil spill before the bridge could be reopened. State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

