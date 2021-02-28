BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge temporarily closed the Bridge for a time around 10 PM Saturday evening. No injuries were reported in the multi-vehicle crash. Officials had to clean up an oil spill before the bridge could be reopened. State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash closes Sagamore Bridge
February 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
