YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
February 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Local Business Boost Program Celebrates Launch Successes
- Sunday Journal – Eversource Talks Expanding EV Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – PFAS Ban with State Senator Julian Cyr
- Local Business Boost Program Celebrates Launch Successes
- Keating Among Lawmakers Pushing for Creation of Tribunal to Prosecute Russia
- Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
- Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures Begin March 1
- Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy
- Tom Brady Retires at 45, Insisting This Time It’s ‘For Good’
- Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
- Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice
- Plan to Ban PFAS Filed by State Legislators
- Updated: Public Health Officials Denounce Proposed Title Five Changes