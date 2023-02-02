You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line

Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line

February 2, 2023

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.

