Crash closes section of Route 151 in Mashpee

October 18, 2020

MASHPEE – A pickup truck reportedly struck a utility pole and ended up over a guardrail and down an embankmemt in Mashpee Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Market Street. The driver was not seriously injured. Because of high tension power lines running across the road, Route 151 was closed between Market Street and Job’s Fishing Road. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

