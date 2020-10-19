MASHPEE – A pickup truck reportedly struck a utility pole and ended up over a guardrail and down an embankmemt in Mashpee Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Market Street. The driver was not seriously injured. Because of high tension power lines running across the road, Route 151 was closed between Market Street and Job’s Fishing Road. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash closes section of Route 151 in Mashpee
October 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- A Fenway First: Ballpark Becomes Voting Venue Amid Pandemic
- Mason Endorsed by Senator Warren in State Rep. Bid
- Heritage to Host Gardens Aglow with Safety Measures in Place
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Looking for Program Proposals
- CapeSpace Virtual Memberships Increasing During Pandemic
- Cape Cod Summer Traffic Volumes Increased After Spring Decline
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Joins Anti-Phishing Campaign
- Osterville Village Library Offers Help For Remote Learners
- Donor Leaves Cape Cod Foundation $6.4 Million
- Sunday Journal – Plymouth And Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran
- Sunday Journal – Plymouth and Barnstable State Candidate Jay McMahon
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Brewing Civic Rent Beer To Benefit the Workforce Housing Relief Fund
- Army Corps of Engineers Links Canal to Erosion in Sandwich