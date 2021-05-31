DENNIS – A traffic crash closed a section of Route 28 in Dennis Port late Sunday evening. According to reports, a vehicle struck a parked vehicle and also caused damage to a building. Traffic on Route 28 was closed between Upper County Road and Depot Street. The driver was evalauted for injuries that were not life-threatening. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash closes section of Route 28 in Dennis Port
May 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New COVID Treatment Coming to Cape Cod
- Sea Turtles Rescued From Cape Cod Beaches to be Released
- 2021 Estimated to be Big Year for Ticks and Cicadas
- Weather Causes Steamship Authority Schedule Changes
- Orleans Farmer’s Market Hours Reduced Due to Weather
- Coast Guard Beach Named Among America’s Best by ‘Dr. Beach’
- Cape and Islands Poised to Lead Offshore Wind Industry
- Mayflower II Receives Preservation Award
- Virtual Forum Addresses Cape Cod Sea Camps Closure
- Saturday’s Figawi Race Postponed to Sunday
- Yellen: Economic Recovery Likely to Be “Bumpy”
- Massachusetts’ Commissioner of Public Health Stepping Down
- Cape Leading State in Vaccination Rates, Ready for a Safe Summer