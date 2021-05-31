You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes section of Route 28 in Dennis Port

Crash closes section of Route 28 in Dennis Port

May 30, 2021

DENNIS – A traffic crash closed a section of Route 28 in Dennis Port late Sunday evening. According to reports, a vehicle struck a parked vehicle and also caused damage to a building. Traffic on Route 28 was closed between Upper County Road and Depot Street. The driver was evalauted for injuries that were not life-threatening. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

