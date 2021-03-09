OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash closed a section of Route 28 in Osterville. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Putnam Avenue aroudn 4:45 PM Tuesday. At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Another crash happened at the same intersection last Tuesday.
Crash closes section of Route 28 in Osterville
March 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
