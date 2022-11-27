EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday at Smith Heights Road. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The highway was briefly closed but officials were able to get one lane in both direction flowing. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays
November 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
