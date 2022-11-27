You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays

Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays

November 27, 2022

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 PM Sunday at Smith Heights Road. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The highway was briefly closed but officials were able to get one lane in both direction flowing. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 