MASHPEE – Firefighters responding to another call came across a motor vehicle crash in Mashpee Saturday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 AM at the intersection of Red Brook and Great Oak Roads. The scene reportedly involved a dump truck which spilled gravel in the roadway and another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Firefighters mitigated a small diesel fuel spill from the dump truck. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Crash involving dump truck in Mashpee injures one
October 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
