Crash involving dump truck in Mashpee injures one

MASHPEE – Firefighters responding to another call came across a motor vehicle crash in Mashpee Saturday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 AM at the intersection of Red Brook and Great Oak Roads. The scene reportedly involved a dump truck which spilled gravel in the roadway and another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Firefighters mitigated a small diesel fuel spill from the dump truck. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.