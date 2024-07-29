SANDWICH – A traffic crash in Sandwich sent three people to hospitals. The collision happened around 8:15 PM Sunday at Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Service Road. At least one victim had to be extricated from the wreckage. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Crash in Sandwich injures three people
July 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
