Crash in Sandwich injures three people

Crash in Sandwich injures three people

July 28, 2024

SANDWICH – A traffic crash in Sandwich sent three people to hospitals. The collision happened around 8:15 PM Sunday at Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Service Road. At least one victim had to be extricated from the wreckage. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

