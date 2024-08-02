TRURO – A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Truro sometime after 2 PM Friday. The collision happened on Route 6 at Head Of the Meadow Road. 4 ambulances were called to the scene. One person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 6 was closed in both directions from Highland Road to Standish Way. Truro Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Crash in Truro results in multiple injuries, closure of Route 6
August 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Thresher Shark On South Shore, Hammerhead On Cape
- Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Free College with Cape Cod Community College President John Cox
- FishingBooker Recognizes Cape Cod As Top Fishing Destination In 2024 Rankings
- Shrink Wrap Recycling Program Collects Over 46 Tons Of Plastic Boat Covers Over The Past Year
- LISTEN: Pan-Mass Challenge Returns this Weekend
- West Nile Virus in Falmouth
- Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative
- CCRTA Gets $14.6M for Low-Emission Buses
- PICTURES: Nine Turtles Released from Rehabilitation
- Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket
- Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail Unveiled
- Barnstable Microgrid Gets $42M State Award