Crash in Truro results in multiple injuries, closure of Route 6

Crash in Truro results in multiple injuries, closure of Route 6

August 2, 2024



TRURO – A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Truro sometime after 2 PM Friday. The collision happened on Route 6 at Head Of the Meadow Road. 4 ambulances were called to the scene. One person suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 6 was closed in both directions from Highland Road to Standish Way. Truro Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

