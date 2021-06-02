WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened about 3:45 PM Wednesday on Route 6 @ Kelley Way. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash in Wellfleet sends one to hospital
June 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
