You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash in Wellfleet sends one to hospital

Crash in Wellfleet sends one to hospital

June 2, 2021

WELLFLEET – A two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened about 3:45 PM Wednesday on Route 6 @ Kelley Way. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 