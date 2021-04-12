You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 3 northbound

Crash injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 3 northbound

April 12, 2021

PLYMOUTH – A traffic crash was causing delays for Boston bound traffic from the Cape. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 3 north a little over a mile from the Sagamore Bridge in Plymouth. Bourne rescuers responded to evaluate one person. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists should expect delays in the area for a time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 