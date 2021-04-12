PLYMOUTH – A traffic crash was causing delays for Boston bound traffic from the Cape. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 3 north a little over a mile from the Sagamore Bridge in Plymouth. Bourne rescuers responded to evaluate one person. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists should expect delays in the area for a time.
Crash injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 3 northbound
April 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
